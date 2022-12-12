Watch: Drunk goon flashes knife at shopkeeper in Thane, takes bottle of deodorant after threatening him; residents say 'such incidents common here'

WATCH: Goon flashes knife at shopkeeper in Thane; residents allege police inaction, say such incidents common here | FPJ

Thane: In a shocking incident, a local goon was seen flashing a big knife at a shopkeeper at Regency Heights in the Azad Nagar area on Kolshet road near Balkum.

As per the visuals obtained, the man who seems drunk, is heard abusing the shopkeeper poking him with a long knife to gain his attention. The shopkeeper doesn't seem scared or panicked on camera as if its something he faces on a daily basis. There are a total of three customers standing beside him, all of whom are women. None of the customers seem scared or disturbed by the man flashing a big knife at the shopkeeper. The goon is then joined by another man. He demands for a bottle of deodorant and the shopkeeper shows him the brand he asks for. The goon opens the cap of the deodrant, smells it and walks off with the product without paying him.

The incident was caught on camera on December 10, 2022 at around 9 pm. This comes days after labour contractor and local goon Ganesh Kokate was shot dead in Kasheli. As per the localites, these incidents are common in the locality as the area is filled with goons.

Watch video here:

Locals allege corporators are goons and the Kapurbawdi police is with them

Similar incidents have been reported in Majiwada, Kapurbawdi, Kasheli, and Balkum in the past. Inaction in part of the police forces has raised a big question about safety of the locals. Few police officers on the condition of anonymity say that that the area is large, and they are understaffed which has lead to the rise in crimes.

"Local Corporators of Balkum, Kolshet, Dhokali and Manorama Nagar are themselves a goon, the local Police Station Kapurbawdi is hand in glove with these people who carry gun and swords everytime without a licence," said local resident Ramesh Birla.

Jignesh Patel, a local resident who took CCTV footage from the shopkeeper and shared with the locals said, "Local police is not doing anything, thats the point of worry. This man could even have killed the shopkeeper. Police are for safeguarding public or the goons? We demand Thane City Police to change whole corrupt Kapurbawdi Police unit and transfer them."A police officer from Kapurbawdi police station said that they will first need to investigate the case because no complaint has been registered in the matter.