Watch: Congress Youth Workers Detained During Protest Against E20 Fuel Outside Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur Residence |

Congress youth workers were detained on Monday for staging a protest against ethanol-blended fuel outside Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's residence in Nagpur. The protest followed allegations that E20 petrol causes hardship for vehicle owners and reportedly reduces vehicle mileage.

Protesters detained outside residence

The visuals surfacing on the internet show police detaining the protestors as they moved towards Gadkari's residence. The footage further shows the youths attempting to cross the barricades placed by the police to prevent them from proceeding further.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | Police detain Youth Congress and NSUI workers as they marched towards Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's residence to protest against E-20 petrol



Youth Congress leader Mehul Adwani says, "We condemn E20 being imposed on us. We will continue to fight." pic.twitter.com/PzhopAU9rm — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

However, when the protestors were seen jumping over the barricades and aggressively raising slogans against Gadkari, they were detained. The visuals also show police personnel using force while detaining the protestors.

Congress youth leader Mehul Adwani, while speaking to the media, said, "We condemn E20 being imposed on us. We will continue to fight."

Congress targets E20 policy

According to the National Herald, the protest march began from Chitnis Park Square in Mahal and was headed towards Gadkari's private residence in the same locality, where demonstrators raised slogans against E20 fuel and sought the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways' resignation.

The protest follows the Congress' continued criticism of Gadkari over the E20 fuel policy, with the party claiming that his reply in Parliament on July 29 regarding the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol raised more questions than it answered.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has adjourned the hearing on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's civil suit seeking the removal of allegedly defamatory deepfake and AI-generated content linking him to the ethanol-blended fuel policy until August 5.

Read Also Bombay HC Adjourns Nitin Gadkari’s Plea Seeking Removal Of Alleged Deepfake Content

Justice Arif Doctor directed Gadkari's advocate to serve copies of the suit on all the respondents, including Meta Platforms, X Corp, Google LLC, and unidentified persons. The matter was adjourned after counsel appearing for Google informed the court that the company had not yet been served with the suit papers.

Gadkari, who has sought the immediate takedown of the allegedly fake and fabricated content, along with a permanent injunction restraining its further circulation. He has also sought damages of Rs11 crore, claiming that the viral posts have caused serious harm to his reputation.