WATCH: Bomb scare at Rajasthan Hotel in Bandra as Mumbai Police finds suspicious bag

A bomb scare took place at the Rajasthan Hotel in Bandra on Saturday after a suspicious bag was found inside.
Mumbai police immediately went to the spot and searched the bag but didn't find anything objectionable inside it.
The bag allegedly belongs to a salesman, according to reports.
Digital content creator Viral Bhayani uploaded a short clip of the area.
