WATCH: Bomb scare at Rajasthan Hotel in Bandra as Mumbai Police finds suspicious bag

Representational Image

A bomb scare took place at the Rajasthan Hotel in Bandra on Saturday after a suspicious bag was found inside.

Mumbai police immediately went to the spot and searched the bag but didn't find anything objectionable inside it.

The bag allegedly belongs to a salesman, according to reports.

Digital content creator Viral Bhayani uploaded a short clip of the area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)