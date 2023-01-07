e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWATCH: Bomb scare at Rajasthan Hotel in Bandra as Mumbai Police finds suspicious bag

WATCH: Bomb scare at Rajasthan Hotel in Bandra as Mumbai Police finds suspicious bag

Mumbai police were called in to search the bag which was allegedly left behind by a salesman inside the Rajasthan Hotel in Bandra.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image
Follow us on

A bomb scare took place at the Rajasthan Hotel in Bandra on Saturday after a suspicious bag was found inside.

Mumbai police immediately went to the spot and searched the bag but didn't find anything objectionable inside it.

The bag allegedly belongs to a salesman, according to reports.

Digital content creator Viral Bhayani uploaded a short clip of the area.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: MMRDA to undertake block on Metro lines 2A & 7 on Sunday

Mumbai updates: MMRDA to undertake block on Metro lines 2A & 7 on Sunday

WATCH: Bomb scare at Rajasthan Hotel in Bandra as Mumbai Police finds suspicious bag

WATCH: Bomb scare at Rajasthan Hotel in Bandra as Mumbai Police finds suspicious bag

Navi Mumbai: 370 girls to receive free cervical cancer vaccination in Ghansoli

Navi Mumbai: 370 girls to receive free cervical cancer vaccination in Ghansoli

Navi Mumbai: 60 NMMC students shine in MSCE scholarship exam

Navi Mumbai: 60 NMMC students shine in MSCE scholarship exam

Mumbai: Over a dozen Crosses vandalised at Mahim's St. Michael's Church

Mumbai: Over a dozen Crosses vandalised at Mahim's St. Michael's Church