Watch: BMC Headquarters lit in Purple & Blue to raise awareness for Huntington's disease; know all about incurable genetic disease

The Brihan Mumbai Corporation Headquarters is lit Purple and Blue today to raise awareness for Huntington's Disease.

It is an incurable genetic disease that affects the brain. Watch the video here:

Mumbai: @mybmc headquarters is lit Purple & Blue today, to raise awareness for #HuntingtonDisease, a incurable genetic disease that affects the brain. pic.twitter.com/odyEmtuQzL — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 4, 2022

Huntington's disease is a rare, hereditary ailment that causes uncontrolled movements, loss of intellectual abilities, emotional problems and eventually leads to death.

The disease is passed from parent to child through a mutation in the huntingtin gene. The mutation results in the production of a disease-causing huntingtin protein.



(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mumbai University Admission for Foreign Students, check details

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:55 PM IST