Watch: BMC engineers repair major water leakage under railway tracks at GTB Nagar after complaint

In a challenging operation, the BMC's hydraulic department workers have managed to fix leakage of a pipeline near GTB Railway station without disrupting the functioning of suburban railways.

The Hydraulic engineering department received a complaint about a major leakage in the pipeline beneath the railway track near GTB Nagar railway station. The complainant also requested urgent repair.

Accordingly, Hydraulic engineering department officers conducted a quick survey and found that there were no chances of excavation with the help of a JCB. They also felt tremors when local trains passed through the leakage spot. Considering the issue, the BMC management and workers keeping it the top priority, completed the repair work on Monday that started last week on Dec 7.

According to sources, initially, the workers struggled to trace the leakage spot, but after excavation up to 12 feet, they found the exact leakage pipe. After making adjustments, they sent two men in the 600 mm diameter pipe to fix the leakage, a BMC note said.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:55 PM IST