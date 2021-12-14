Mumbai: Unauthorized construction of 8000 sq ft demolished by BMC in Mulund; see pics

After issuing notices three times in three months, the BMC has taken action and demolished 20 unauthorized constructions in Mulund on December 12th.

According to Assistant Commissioner Chakrapani Alle, in charge of the C ward, the action was taken by the T ward of the Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the Mumbai police. Unauthorized overgrowth was observed by the BMC at the front and back of 20 different shops on the ground floor of the Nandanvan Industrial Estate in the Mulund (West) area. In this regard, notices were issued three times in the last three months by the BMC.

The 'T' ward of the corporation, therefore took this drastic action and the unauthorized additional constructions were demolished. During the eviction operation carried out by the building and construction department of the 'T' ward of the BMC, additional construction of about 8000 square feet was demolished.

Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Zone 6, Devidas Kshirsagar, along with the Mumbai police carried out the operation. Moreover, 35 employees of the BMC were present on duty along with 24 Mumbai police personnel for this operation and around 4 JCBs, 2 gas cutters along other necessary equipment were used.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 09:25 PM IST