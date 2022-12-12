WATCH: Bats-sticks-borne Shinde supporters clash in Thane's Ulhasnagar; one falls unconscious after being hit on head; two injured | Screengrab

Thane: In Ulhasnagar on Monday, in the afternoon, several workers of the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv-Sena faction group clashed with each other. During the fight, two people were injured and they are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Ulhasnagar.

The video of the fight has now gone viral on social media and the Ulhasnagar police are investigating the incident. In the video, one can see bats-sticks-borne Shinde supporters clashing with each other and one even fell unconscious after being hit on head.

Vijay Joshi, an office bearer of Shinde's Shiv-Sena faction said, "The road in Manera village near SST College at Ulhasnagar camp number 4 has been in bad condition for many years and after the demand of the locals the Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Shrikant Shinde provided funds of 17 crores for this purpose. As MP Shrikant Shinde himself was coming to inspect the work of this road, I along with former corporator Arun Ashan went to inspect the road along with the workers. At this time, the sons of former corporator Vimal Vasant Bhoir of this area along with some companions attacked me and my workers. In this attack, one of my supporters got injured in the head. Even I was been beaten."

Joshi further added, "The video of this incident went viral on social media. I rushed to Vitthalwadi police station to file a complaint. At present no complaint has been lodged."

Vijay Joshi expressed his displeasure as the members of his own party beat him up.

Ulhasnagar police reached the spot and intervened in between the fight. As of now, no one has been arrested and the Ulhasnagar police are finding out the reason behind the fight.