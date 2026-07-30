Watch: Bandra-Worli Sea Link Illuminated With 'Drug-Free Mumbai' Light Show On International Day Against Drug Abuse |

Mumbai: On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated with a special light show displaying the 'Drug-Free Mumbai' campaign on Thursday. Visuals of the illuminated sea link have gone viral on social media, further spreading the message of anti-drug awareness across the city.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated with a light show displaying the 'Drug-Free Mumbai' campaign pic.twitter.com/cXaYuL6yi8 — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

Sea Link lights up campaign

The visuals show the iconic sea link lit up with vibrant displays promoting the 'Drug-Free Mumbai' campaign. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis officially launched the initiative, which aims to curb drug abuse across the state and raise awareness among children and youth.

Along with children, women, entrepreneurs, teachers, members of social organisations, dignitaries from various fields and citizens, Chief Minister Fadnavis took a pledge to make Mumbai a drug-free city.

Statewide awareness initiative

The campaign, launched by the state government, aims to build a widespread people's movement against narcotic substance abuse through public awareness programmes, counselling sessions, the formation of special committees, dedicated helplines, war rooms and coordinated preventive measures.

As part of the initiative, schools and colleges across Maharashtra will organise awareness programmes, guidance sessions, counselling initiatives and interactive de-addiction activities throughout the year.

Fadnavis interacts with children

Meanwhile, Fadnavis was also seen interacting with children during the event. A video of the Chief Minister with children has gone viral, showing them raising slogans in support of making Mumbai a drug-free city.

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