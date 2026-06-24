Watch: Baby Python Found Inside Train Engine At CSMT, Rescued Safely

Baby python found inside the engine of a train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) |

Mumbai: A baby python was found inside the engine of a train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) around midnight. After railway staff noticed the reptile on Wednesday, they immediately sought assistance from rescuers, and the baby python was safely rescued.

Python rescued from train engine

Upon receiving the information, Animal Welfare Officer Abhishek Ashok Thaware rushed to the spot to rescue the snake. Taking all necessary precautions, he safely captured the baby python at around 1:40 am.

The timely rescue helped ensure that railway operations continued without any disruption. However, the rescued python was later released safely into its natural habitat.

Monsoon increases snake sightings

Meanwhile, the Indian Rock Python, commonly found in India, is a non-venomous snake. With the arrival of the monsoon, the hatching of python eggs, as well as sightings and movement of young pythons, have become relatively more common across the city.

Reportedly, the baby python may have entered the train engine in search of shelter from the rain, eventually reaching CSMT.

Speaking about the incident with ANI, Abhishek Thaware said that such situations can occur during the monsoon season or at any other time of the year. He further advised citizens not to panic, attempt to catch the snake, or harm it. Instead, they should immediately contact the Forest Department or trained snake rescuers.

Recent viper rescue at BKC

In a separate incident, a highly venomous Russell's Viper, locally known as 'Ghonas', was found in the basement of Mumbai Metro Line 3's BKC station premises.

Following the sighting, the snake was safely rescued after security staff spotted the reptile and alerted rescuers.

According to the information shared by the rescue team, the incident took place at around 7:47 am on Tuesday near the A5 Audit Building adjacent to the Metro Line 3 station in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

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