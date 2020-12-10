Watch: Activist Trupti Desai, aides detained on way to Shirdi, released later

Desai, barred from entering the temple town of Shirdi in adjoining Ahmednagar district till December 11 after she announced the protest, and her associates were detained by the police in the afternoon and released in the evening.

Desai and 15 to 16 members of her outfit - Bhumata Brigade - were taken into custody by the Ahmednagar police near Supa village when they were on their way to Shirdi to remove boards put up outside the Saibaba temple asking devotees to dress in a "civilised" manner.

"We released all the activists on Thursday evening and escorted them back till the Pune district border," said Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil.

Desai had earlier warned that if the boards carrying the contentious message were not removed, she and other activists would go to Shirdi and take them down themselves on December 10.