'Was in hospital to see my grandfather when Disha Salian died,' reveals Aaditya Thackeray | BL SONI/ FPJ

Nagpur: A day after the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ announcement that the special investigation team will investigate the Disha Salian death case, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray broke his silence on Friday.

‘’I was in the hospital when Disha Salian died. My grandfather (my mother’s father) was undergoing treatment in the hospital and I was present there,’’ he noted.

Thackeray, who was targeted by the ruling Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and BJP in connection with Disha Salian’s death, declared that ‘’no matter how many allegations are made, the truth will come out.’’

He had dared the Shinde-Fadnavis government to conduct as many investigations as they could against him saying that he was not scared.

‘’A 32-year-old youth has moved the government. This is an attempt to save the Chief Minister,’’ he said. "Will you tolerate the defamation of your children? Never seen politics stoop to such a low,’’ he added.

Nitesh Rane demanded Aaditya undergo Narco test

Thackeray’s statement is important as the BJP MLA Nitesh Rane had demanded that Thackeray’s narco test should be conducted as it will reveal the truth. Rane had claimed that Salian did not die by suicide but was murdered.

Thackeray fired a fresh salvo against the Shinde-Fadnavis government saying that the opposition brought out the Chief Minister’s alleged land scam in the legislature.

‘’After that, the government does not want to listen to the opposition parties. No matter how much inquiries are ordered against us, we are not deterred,’’he declared.