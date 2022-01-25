Wardha accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh each for next of kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed pain at the loss of lives in a road accident at Selsura in Maharashtra.

He also announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who died in the accident and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon," he said.

Seven persons, including some medical students and the son of an MLA, were killed in Wardha district of Maharashtra when the car they were travelling in fell off a bridge in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 AM near Selsura village in the district in east Maharashtra, an official said.

Prima facie, the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle which fell off a bridge, killing seven passengers on the spot.

As per the preliminary information, the deceased included some MBBS students and the son of Tirora BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale.

PM Modi announces Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the accident near Selsura, Maharashtra. Injured to be given Rs. 50,000: Prime Minister's Office https://t.co/nFuhX61bHZ — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Thane: Dacoits loot copper worth Rs 40 lakh from industrial unit in Shahapur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:19 AM IST