Walking For Peace: Mumbaikars Embark On 33rd Overnight Pilgrimage With Theme 'Come Follow Me'

Hundreds of Mumbaikars on Saturday joined the city’s 33rd overnight walking pilgrimage, held annually during the Lenten season. This year’s theme was "Come Follow Me" and the walk began from Cross Maidan at 10.30 pm and ended at Mount Mary Basilica, Bandra at 5:15 am on Sunday morning.

As pilgrims, both young and old, made their way to Cross Maidan, Joseph Vessoaker and his band from Mount Carmel, Bandra began with hymns and Fr. Anthony D'souza led the crowd into prayer. Archbishop of Bombay Oswald Cardinal then gracefully flagged off the pilgrimage and blessed all the pilgrims.

Pilgrims walk and pray

Francis Fernandes, a member of one of the organisers Marian Seva, said, "Many pilgrims come to pray every year. I feel blessed to witness so many pilgrims walk and pray."

The processions included four beautifully-decorated floats, which depicted Mother Mary with angels around her, Jesus carrying the cross, "sorrowful mother" and St Joseph. A 17-feet heavy cross was also carried by the pilgrims up till Our Lady of Salvation Church, Dadar. All along the route and through the night, pilgrims sang hymns, and prayed the 'Rosary', 'Station of the Cross' and 'Divine Mercy' in various languages.

Some also walked the entire route without any footwear. "I always like to do it barefoot and volunteer with my service in diverting the traffic and helping pilgrims make a good prayerful pilgrimage," shared one of the pilgrims, Ronnie D’Cunha.

People of different religions volunteered to serve water and juices along the way. Many priests and sisters, too, joined in as pilgrims. People also were spotted reading ‘Station of the Cross’ with the help of mobile phone torchlights.

The police and volunteers worked alongside to manage the crowd and surrounding traffic. The walk ended around dawn, as the pilgrims joined for mass at Mount Mary Church.