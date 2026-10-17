'Waiting For My Brothers To Be Free': Abhijeet Dipke Tweets After Getting Conditional Bail

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. | Abhijeet Dipke/Facebook

Mumbai: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday following his detention in Delhi. Reacting to his release, Dipke said he was now awaiting the release of two other CJP leaders, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who remain in judicial custody.

Dipke Awaits CJP Leaders' Release

Taking to his X account, Dipke shared a photograph of CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, writing, “Now just waiting for my brothers to be free.”

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His statement came after he was granted conditional bail earlier in the day and asked to sign a peace bond.

Dipke was detained on Friday, moments after stepping out of his residence in Delhi's Jhandewalan area to participate in the CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest at Connaught Place.

Dipke Reacts To Release

In another post on X, Dipke shared a picture of a popular Bollywood actor with the caption, “How it feels walking out of jail after 24 hours with no wifi and phone.”

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Police Await Written Order

“Based on the assurance given in the peace bond, he was let off. We are awaiting for the written order for further details,” a senior police officer told PTI.

The reported release followed his detention in connection with the planned protest in the national capital.

Two CJP Leaders Remain In Jail

While Dipke has been released, fellow CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka remain lodged in Tihar Jail.

The two were arrested after allegedly breaching barricades and entering Jantar Mantar despite the site having been denotified as a designated protest venue.

Police alleged that their actions violated restrictions imposed to maintain law and order in the national capital.

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