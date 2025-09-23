'Wage Revision, Bus Procurement & Gratuity Dues': BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Agitation If Demands Remain Unmet By October 31

Mumbai News: BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Agitation If Demands Remain Unmet By October 31 | File Pic (Representative Image)

The BEST Workers’ Union has once again issued a stern ultimatum to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the management of the BEST Undertaking, warning of a "severe agitation" if long-pending employee demands are not addressed by October 31.

Letter To BMC Commissioner

In a formal letter addressed to both the BMC Commissioner and the General Manager of BEST on 23 September, Union General Secretary Shashank Rao outlined the frustration of workers over unresolved issues that have persisted for months. The union has demanded immediate action on several key grievances, including wage revisions, job permanency for contractual employees, and improved working conditions.

“Our repeated attempts at dialogue have been met with delays and broken promises. The patience of thousands of BEST employees is running out,” stated a union leader.

Demands Put Forth By Union Workers

Among the union’s primary demands is the immediate release of full gratuity payments to all retired BEST employees by the end of October, along with the creation of a time-bound mechanism for the timely disbursal of future retirement benefits.

The BEST Workers' Union has also raised serious concerns over the steep decline in the number of BEST-owned buses, urging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to immediately allocate funds for new bus procurement. The demand comes in light of a key agreement signed between the BEST management and the workers’ union on June 11, 2019, which mandates that the BEST Undertaking maintain a minimum fleet of 3,337 self-owned buses.

The Alarming number of BEST-owned buses dropped

However, according to sources, the number of BEST-owned buses has alarmingly dropped to around 400. The union has termed this a breach of the 2019 agreement and has pressed for urgent corrective measures.

“This is not just a contractual violation, but a direct threat to the livelihood of thousands of workers and the quality of public transport in Mumbai,” said a senior union leader. “We have made it clear that immediate allocation of funds for procurement of BEST-owned buses is non-negotiable. This is one of our key demands.”

Call For Structural Reform

Calling for structural reforms, the union has reiterated its long-standing demand to merge BEST’s budget with that of the BMC, arguing that such integration would ensure sustainable funding and greater administrative accountability.

Another flashpoint is the continued reliance on the wet-lease system, under which buses are hired from private contractors. The union claims this practice undermines job security for regular employees and weakens the institutional integrity of the undertaking.

The charter of demands also includes a wide array of pending human resource issues. These include the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, ensuring pay parity with BMC employees for fair wages, prompt filling of vacant posts, and clearing of pending promotions without delay. Payment of unpaid COVID-19 duty allowances should be processed immediately. Compassionate employment should be provided for eligible dependents of deceased employees.