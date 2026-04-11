Wadia Hospital Denies Negligence As Family Alleges Faulty Care Led To Four-Month-Old's Death

Newborn Baby Girl (Representational image) | X

Mumbai: A controversy has erupted in Mumbai following the death of a four-month-old infant during treatment at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, with the family alleging medical negligence. The hospital administration has strongly denied all accusations, calling them “unverified and misleading.”

Family's allegations

According to the child’s family from Ambernath, the infant was diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) on March 29 and was subsequently admitted to the hospital for treatment. During the course of care, doctors identified hydrocephalus—a condition involving fluid accumulation in the brain—and performed surgery.

The family claims that the child’s condition did not improve after the operation and that the infant passed away on April 9. The father, Ashish Patil, alleged that consent for treatment was obtained without providing complete information. He further accused the hospital of using faulty equipment, facing oxygen shortages, and relying on inexperienced staff.

Hospital denies allegations

Following the incident, grieving family members have demanded strict action against the hospital. The child’s mother, Archana Patil, stated that they are preparing to file a police complaint. A video related to the incident has also circulated widely on social media, intensifying public attention.

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In response, the hospital administration has denied all allegations, stating that no formal complaint has been received regarding the matter. In an official statement, the hospital said the claims being shared online are “unverified, misleading, and appear intended to damage the reputation of the institution.”

Hospital's official statement

“As a specialised paediatric centre, we routinely manage critically ill infants and children, many of whom are referred to us in serious condition. Our clinical teams strictly follow established medical protocols and maintain the highest standards of patient care,” the hospital spokesperson said.

The administration also condemned the spread of what it described as misinformation. Authorities are yet to confirm whether an official investigation or complaint has been registered.

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