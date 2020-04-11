Wadhawan’s lockdown holiday controversy: Two brothers were on bail when they went untraceable

Mumbai: A special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had on February 21 granted bail to Dewan Housing and Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) Chairman Kapil Wadhawan in the money laundering case pertaining to three properties of the late druglord Iqbal Memon alias Mirchi. A month earlier, Dheeraj Wadhawan - DHFL's co-promoter had secured bail.

While granting bail to Kapil, the court had placed some conditions such as cash bond of Rs. 5 lakh. It had also directed that he must attend the agency’s office as and when summoned by the investigation officer.

Special Judge under the PMLA Prashant Rajvaidya further directed Kapil to surrender his passport to the investigation officer and prohibited from leaving the country without the court’s permission.

Kapil, 46, was arrested on January 27 by the Enforcement Directorate under the PMLA. According to the ED case, he was an ‘active conspirator’ in the money laundering case in which three properties belonging to Mirchi were sold to Sunblink – a firm linked with Dheeraj Wadhawan.