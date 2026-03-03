Wadala Trailer Tragedy: Third Arrest Made In Cab Driver's Death, Loading Supervisor Booked For Negligence

The Wadala Police have arrested Santosh Singh (52), a loader and clearance worker with Shubham Shipping Company, in connection with the death of 28-year-old cab driver Mohammad Jameer Hasinuddin. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Wadala Police have arrested Santosh Singh (52), a loader and clearance worker with Shubham Shipping Company, in connection with the death of 28-year-old cab driver Mohammad Jameer Hasinuddin.

40-Tonne Plate Crushed Cab Under Freeway Bridge

Jameer was killed in the early hours of February 27 when a 40-tonne solid iron plate fell from an overturned trailer onto his Suzuki Ertiga (MH04LQ4010) beneath the Eastern Freeway bridge at Khar Ganga, Wadala (East).

Senior Police Inspector Sudarshan Honwadajkar of Wadala Police Station told FPJ that Singh, who was responsible for loading and clearance work, had loaded the consignment onto the trailer involved in the accident. He was arrested on Tuesday and will be served a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) the police said.

Driver, Cleaner Already Held

Earlier, the trailer driver Shriram Hiralal Rawat (25) and cleaner Sagar Rawat Rajput (19), both residents of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, were arrested in the case. Police sources further revealed that the consignment comprised a second-hand machine used for manufacturing aluminium window moulds, which had been imported from China. The machine was being transported to Surat when the accident occurred.

The deceased, a native of Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh, was residing at Aladdin Mistry Chawl in Bandra (East). He was driving a rented Ertiga attached to Ola and Uber and typically operated night shifts across Mumbai. According to the FIR, a trailer (MH46CU2076) had overturned and the heavy iron plate loaded on it had fallen onto Haseenuddin’s vehicle, trapping him underneath.

40-Tonne Plate Trapped Victim

Rescue operations involving police and fire brigade personnel continued for several hours as the 40-tonne iron plate had to be lifted with the help of a heavy duty crane. Haseenuddin , who sustained severe injuries to his chest, head and legs, was rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel, where doctors declared him dead at 8.22 am on same day of accident.

Haseenuddin was driving a rented Suzuki Ertiga (MH04LQ4010) attached to Ola and Uber and used to operate night shifts from 8 pm to 5 am across Mumbai. It is alleged that the 40-tonne solid iron plate was not properly secured or packaged before transportation. The consignment was reportedly unloaded from Bombay Dockyard by Shubham Shipping and Transport Company and Galaxy Aluminium Company.

Investigations revealed that the trailer driver allegedly drove rashly and negligently, reportedly on the wrong side of the road. It was also alleged that the iron plate had not been properly secured before transportation. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was initially registered under Section 194 of the BNSS. Subsequently, a case of negligence causing death has been registered against the driver, cleaner and other responsible persons. Further investigation is underway.

