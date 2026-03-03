Good News For Mumbai Police: Proposal To Double Leave Encashment Cap From 300 To 600 Days In Works

Mumbai Police | PTI

Mumbai: Police personnel who are unable to avail their entitled leave due to continuous bandobast duties and staff shortages may soon receive long-awaited relief. A proposal is being prepared to increase the cap on accumulated leave encashment from 300 days to 600 days, allowing retiring personnel to receive payment for up to 600 days of unused leave.

Excess Leave Currently Lapses

At present, if more than 300 days of leave remain unused at the time of retirement, the excess leave lapses, resulting in financial loss. However, under the proposed revision, police personnel will be eligible to encash up to 600 days of accumulated leave. A senior officer said that the proposal is being drafted by the office of the Director General of Police and will be sent to the state government for approval.

As the police force falls under essential services, personnel often find it difficult to avail leave despite being entitled to approximately 90 to 95 days annually, including medical leave, casual leave, and earned leave. Owing to continuous law and order duties, crime investigations, court appearances, and a shortage of sanctioned manpower, many officers are unable to take their leave for years.

Retirees Lose Out on Hard-Earned Leave

After serving in the force for 30 to 40 years, several personnel retire with more than 300 days of accumulated leave. Currently, they receive payment for only 300 days, while the remaining leave lapses. The proposed increase in the cap is intended to prevent such financial losses for officers who prioritise duty over personal time off.

To support the proposal, the DGP’s office has sought detailed information from police units across the state, including Mumbai. Data has been requested on personnel who retired in the past year, particularly the number who had accumulated leave exceeding the existin

g 300-day limit. Based on the data received from across the state, the final proposal will be submitted to the government for consideration. Officials said the move would ensure that sincere officers who forego leave in the line of duty are not financially disadvantaged at the time of retirement.

