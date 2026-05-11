Wadala Security Guard Beaten To Death With Iron Rod Over Love Affair Dispute In Bihar Village | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 29-year-old security guard was allegedly beaten to death with a heavy iron rod by another security guard in Mumbai’s Wadala area late on May 9, reportedly over a long-standing dispute linked to an alleged love affair in their native village in Bihar.

Deceased Identified as Anshukumar Anil Singh From Katihar

The deceased has been identified as Anshukumar Anil Singh, a native of Katihar, Bihar, who was employed as a security guard with a private agency and posted at a construction site on G.D. Ambekar Marg in Wadala (West). He was residing at the same site along with other security personnel.

According to the FIR, the accused, Abhishekkumar Singh, a native of Bhagalpur, Bihar, worked as a security guard in a nearby building. Police said the accused allegedly harboured resentment over a dispute related to a village girl’s alleged love affair that had taken place around two months ago.

Attack Occurred Between 10 pm and 11 pm While Victim Was on Duty

On the night of the incident, between 10 pm and 11 pm, Anshukumar was on duty when the accused allegedly attacked him with a thick iron rod commonly used in construction work, causing fatal injuries, before fleeing the spot.

After being informed about the assault, the victim’s younger brother, Sarveshkumar Singh, 22, who also works as a security guard in Mumbai, rushed to the scene. With the help of other workers, he shifted his brother to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Based on Sarveshkumar’s complaint, the Matunga police have registered a case of murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

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