NIFT Student Swapnali Ghewari Dies By Suicide After Father's Harassment; Accused Father Booked By Mumbai Police | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves through the city, a 24-year-old final-year fashion design student allegedly died by suicide at her rented apartment in Mumbai's Worli area after prolonged mental harassment and suspicion over her character by her father, police said.

Deceased Identified as Swapnali Ghewari

The deceased has been identified as Swapnali Ghewari, a native of Pune district and a student at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Following a complaint filed by her mother, Sunil Shankarrao Ghewari, 56, has been booked by Mumbai police under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

According to the police, Swapnali had been living in a rented apartment at Mahalakshmi Society on P.B. Road, Worli, for the past four months with two roommates, Divyanshi Rajeshkumar Singhal, 26, and Simen Manoj Dubey, 21. Her father, a farmer from Ambegaon, Pune, was allegedly struggling with severe alcohol addiction, which led to frequent domestic disputes.

Mother Swati Moved to Mumbai on April 26 to Escape Domestic Turmoil

The situation escalated to the point where Swapnali’s mother, Swati, 46, moved to Mumbai on April 26 to stay with her daughter to escape the domestic turmoil.

Police said that on May 1, the accused repeatedly called Swapnali asking about her mother's whereabouts. After informing her mother about the calls, Swapnali was advised to switch off her phone. At approximately 8:00 PM, Swapnali spoke to her mother for the last time, mentioning she had exams and had just had a heated argument with her father over the phone.

Family's World Collapses an Hour Later

An hour later, the family’s world collapsed. Swati received a call from her brother, Subodh Chikhle, informing her of the tragedy.

In a chilling revelation, Subodh Chikhle informed the police that Sunil Ghewari arrived at his house at 9:00 PM that night. Sunil allegedly claimed that Swapnali had video-called him, and in a fit of despair caused by his harassment, she ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan right in front of his eyes. Sunil allegedly boasted about the incident and clapped his hands in a disturbing display of apathy.

Upon being alerted by Swapnali's roommates, who found the door locked from the inside, the Worli police arrived at the scene. The body was shifted to Nair Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Based on the mother’s formal complaint, the Worli police have booked Sunil Ghewari under the Section 108 (Abetment of suicide), and Section 351(2) (Criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

The police are currently investigating the digital evidence, including the alleged video call, to further strengthen the case.

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