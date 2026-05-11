Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurates Dahisar River Project For Third Time In A Decade; Activists Allege No Ground Work |

Mumbai: The project of rejuvenation, revitalization and beautification of Mumbai's 4.75 km Dahisar River was inaugurated for the third time on Sunday. The inauguration was done by local MP and union minister Piyush Goyal. However, river activists say the river is seeing only inauguration events, and no actual work on ground since a decade.

Activist Gopal Jhaveri Says River Remains a 'Dung & Garbage Filled Nullah

"The project to rejuvenate Dahisar river along with setting up sewage treatment plant (STP) was first inaugurated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in 2016-17, followed by then enviornment minister Aaditya Thackeray in 2021-22. In 10 years, neither the STP is working, not emissions of cow dung in the river has stopped. The river continues to be a dung, garbage filled nullah," said founder of Mumbai River March and activist Gopal Jhaveri, who is also a local resident.

However, Prakash Darekar, local corporator, ward committee chairman and standing commitee member, who was present at the inauguration event on Sunday said, "The inauguration of phase 1 of the work took place near Rustomjee this time. We also saw operations of the STPs. There has been work going on ground, however, more efforts are needed."

Darekar Admits Cow Shelters Have Not Been Moved to Vasai-Virar

"It is true that the condition of the river is as expected, and I have raised in the House that what the administration's claims on paper regarding work done for Dahisar river cleaning, and on ground situation is different. The cow shelters have not moved to Vasai Virar. More efforts are needed towards cleaning of Dahisar river," Darekar said.

Union minister and local MP Piyush Goyal during the inauguration event said, "The efforts of the BMC alone are not enough to clean the river, and citizens should also take an active part in this process. Only when dumping of garbage in the river stops, the mass movement for cleaning the Dahisar River will be successful. The upcoming phase of beautification work of the Dahisar River should provide scope for tourism here. Also, the STP project of the Dahisar River should become a role model in the country."

Goyal Envisions Tourism & Recreation Development Along Dahisar River

Goyal further said that a program is underway to revive 350 rivers across the country. In such a situation, there is a big opportunity to develop this area as a tourism and recreation area on the occasion of Dahisar STP. Shri. Goyal appealed that the Dahisar riverbed should be deepened, silt should be removed, and natural water springs should be revived. Due to this project, the problem of flooding during the monsoon season will also be solved. It should be checked that the garbage from the river is removed twice a day.

Local MLA Manisha Chaudhary said that the Dahisar STP project will help meet the water needs of local garages, vehicle washing, building construction, road cleaning etc. The process of providing houses to the 1,244 project affected people will be expedited in the coming days.

What is the project?

The Dahisar River Revitalization and Beautification Project (Phase 1) being implemented by the BMC, with the main objective to prevent sewage from entering the river, improve the quality of the river water and make the urban environment in the river area more efficient and clean.

Under the Dahisar River Revitalization and Beautification Project (Phase 1), two Sewage Treatment Plants (STP), fully automated Membrane Bioreactor technology plants has been set up along the Dahisar River. One (1.5) MLD capacity plant has been set up at Sukurwadi, Borivali (East), the other (5 MLD) Sewage Treatment Plant has been set up at Indiranagar, Dahisar (West).

The objective of the project is to improve the 4.75 km riverbed, and a total of 4.4 km. of sewerage channels will be constructed to reduce the amount of wastewater flowing into the river.

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