Wadala Metro Construction Site Accident: Sub-Contractor Booked For Negligence After Two Workers Die In Staging Collapse | AI

Mumbai: The Wadala TT police have registered a case against sub-contractor Tariq-ul-Islam, 40, for allegedly causing the deaths of two workers due to negligence and lapses in workplace safety at an ongoing metro-related construction site near Bhakti Park Monorail Station in Wadala East.

Workers Identified As Nahij And Sakim

The case was registered on the complaint of 31-year-old worker Shafikul Mukhtar Hussain, who was working alongside the deceased labourers. The deceased have been identified as Nahij, 33, and Sakim, 37.

According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 7.30 pm on September 12 at the construction site near the Monorail Station in Bhakti Park, Wadala East.

Incident Took Place During Evening Shift At Bhakti Park Site

Hussain told the police that he, Nahij, Sakim and four other workers were staying in the Bhakti Park area and were employed at the metro construction site. They were engaged in centring work under the supervision of sub-contractor Tariq-ul-Islam.

At the time of the incident, the workers were carrying out steel-fixing and carpentry work on the first floor of the site. Around 7 pm, after their shift ended, the workers began clearing their equipment and preparing to return to their room.

Iron Staging Collapses As Two Workers Attempt To Descend

Four workers descended from the first floor to the ground floor using a staircase. Hussain was collecting safety belts, helmets and other equipment when Nahij and Sakim attempted to climb down using an iron staging structure erected for construction work.

The staging suddenly collapsed, causing both workers to fall from the first floor onto the ground. They sustained serious injuries in the fall.

Hussain and other co-workers immediately rushed the injured men to Sion Hospital in a private vehicle. Doctors declared Nahij dead before admission. Sakim was admitted to the intensive care unit, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police had initially recorded the incident as an accidental death and subsequently registered an FIR based on Hussain's complaint. A case has been registered against Tariq-ul-Islam under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by negligence.

The complainant has alleged that the sub-contractor failed to take adequate safety precautions for the workers at the construction site and that his alleged negligence resulted in the deaths of Nahij and Sakim.

The Wadala TT police are conducting further investigations into the incident, including the safety arrangements and construction practices at the site.

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