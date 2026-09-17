'FPJ Eco Ganesha: Immersions In Artificial Ponds Increased Threefold Last Year,' Says MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) chairman Siddhesh Kadam | File Pic

Mumbai: As Ganeshotsav celebrations fill Mumbai with music, processions and thousands of devotees, the debate over water pollution, loudspeakers and noise pollution has once again taken the centre stage. Alongside the celebrations, concerns over PoP idols, immersion in natural water bodies and the environmental impact of large-scale festivities remain in focus. Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) chairman Siddhesh Kadam spoke to Free Press Journal's Nirmeeti Patole about the existing rules governing DJs and loudspeakers, prescribed noise limits and action against violations.

Excerpts from the interview.

Q: What is MPCB doing this year to ensure sustainable celebrations during Ganeshotsav?

A: Public support for environmentally friendly celebration of festivals is increasing and the awareness among people is also increasing. On behalf of MPCB, the guidelines are already in place. Before major festivals in Maharashtra, we hold regular review meetings on preparedness. We discuss with the civic corporations what measures they are taking and also hold meetings with the police to curb noise pollution. MPCB has guidelines already in place, and civic corporations across the state are expected to follow them.

Q: What are the restrictions on the use of DJs and what action can be taken against those violating the noise pollution norms?

A: The guidelines and rules for the usage of loudspeakers are already in place. Along with various High Court orders, the Supreme Court ruling provides for a 10pm deadline. However, we can avoid this issue by celebrating festivals in a traditional manner, using traditional instruments. Dolby systems are completely banned in Maharashtra, and I think everybody should be aware of that. The whole idea of these festivals is to bring people together. With the loud noise from loudspeakers and DJs, the festival’s purpose can get diluted if celebrations disturb others through excessive noise.

Q: Have there been any discussions with Ganpati pandals on regulating the use of DJs, loudspeakers and excessive noise during the festival?

A: A joint meeting, under the leadership of the state, along with BMC, Director General of Police and the concerned ministers, was held with the idol makers and pandal associations. The issue was discussed and everyone came to the conclusion that the festival should be celebrated in a manner where other people are not disturbed. As I said, the intention of the festival is to bring people together, like Lokmanya Tilak thought while starting sarvajanik Ganeshotsav.

Q: What measures are being taken to reduce water pollution and encourage more eco-friendly idol immersion during Ganeshotsav?

A: Water pollution is a concern but people's involvement in sustainable celebration of the festival has increased. Last year’s immersion data shows that the number of immersions in artificial ponds – created by the state government or local bodies – has increased threefold. The number of artificial ponds in Mumbai has also increased significantly from around 100 to 300. On the other hand, the number of household PoP idols has also decreased drastically, which is a good sign. The competition among mandals regarding the height of idols continues but I think eventually that will also come down.

Q: How is the festival celebrated by your family in Konkan?

A: At our native house, the entire joint family gathers every year. It is like a small festivity happening in an absolutely traditional way, where the idol is made of clay and people from across the region also come for darshan. We indulge in traditional dance and it is a proper seven-day festive atmosphere in the house. The celebration starts in the morning and continues till late in the evening, which is what we miss in a city like Mumbai because of the hustle and bustle.

Q: What measures are being taken to monitor and control pollution in Mumbai, particularly from construction activities?

A: As we move closer to the winter season, the issue of air quality becomes more important. During the monsoon, dust particles are suppressed because of the rain but as we move towards winter, we will see air-quality issues cropping up. According to guidelines issued to construction sites, we now see AQI display boards outside construction sites, connected to local-body servers. Through the local bodies, we also keep a vigilant check on AQI levels. We have the Sameer app, through which we regularly monitor AQI levels across the state and the city. As the city expands and construction increases, MPCB will continue to monitor such activities across the state.

Q: What message would you like to give to Mumbaikars through FPJ Eco Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s Awards?

A: Through the Free Press Journal, I would like to tell the audience that we should start small and start at home. Whenever Bappa comes into our homes, we should make sure the celebrations are conducted sustainably. Let's avoid PoP idols and artificial plastic flowers. We should also avoid non-sustainable decoration materials and create an eco-friendly, natural environment for Bappa instead of using plastic or other artificial materials. If we start making these changes at home, they will eventually become part of what we do outside in society as well.

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