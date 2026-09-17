Bhiwandi Records Peaceful First Ganesh Visarjan Phase As 3,719 Idols Immersed Across Natural Ghats And Artificial Ponds |

Bhiwandi: The first phase of Ganesh idol immersion during the 1.5-day Ganeshotsav in Bhiwandi passed off peacefully on Tuesday, with 3,719 Ganesh idols immersed across the city, according to data released by the civic administration. Devotees across the five civic administrative divisions participated in the immersion process, while arrangements at natural ghats and artificial ponds helped facilitate the movement of idols.

3,411 Idols Immersed At Natural Ghats, 308 In Artificial Ponds

Of the total 3,719 idols, as many as 3,411 were immersed at natural immersion ghats, while 308 idols were immersed in artificial ponds arranged by the municipal administration.

According to civic figures, Prabhag Samiti No. 1 recorded the immersion of 640 idols, including 637 at natural ghats and three in an artificial pond.

Prabhag Samiti No. 2 Sees 467 Idol Immersions

In Prabhag Samiti No. 2, a total of 467 idols were immersed. Of these, 431 were immersed at natural ghats, while 36 were immersed in artificial ponds.

The highest number of immersions was recorded in Prabhag Samiti No. 3, which accounted for 2,235 idols. As many as 2,131 idols were immersed at natural ghats, while 104 were immersed in artificial ponds. The division recorded the highest number of immersions among all five civic divisions.

In Prabhag Samiti No. 4, a total of 288 idols were immersed. This included 212 idols at natural ghats and 76 in artificial ponds.

Meanwhile, Prabhag Samiti No. 5 recorded 39 idol immersions, all of which took place in artificial ponds. No idol was immersed at a natural ghat in this division.

The civic administration said the first phase of immersion was completed peacefully, with devotees using both natural ghats and artificial ponds for the ritual. The artificial ponds provided by the administration offered an additional option for devotees who preferred not to use natural water bodies.

The figures also highlight the significant participation of devotees across Bhiwandi during the opening phase of the immersion schedule. With Prabhag Samiti No. 3 recording more than half of the total immersions, it emerged as the busiest of the five civic divisions during the 1.5-day immersion.

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