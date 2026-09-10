Wadala Construction Site Death: Contractor Booked After 37-Year-Old Man Dies In Lift Shaft Fall | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: A 37-year-old man died after falling into a lift shaft at an under-construction building on Balkrishna Sule Marg in Wadala in the early hours of Thursday. The Matunga police have registered a case against contractor K. V. Nair of M/s Task Infra Projects LLP for allegedly causing death by negligence.

Man dies after lift shaft fall

According to the FIR, construction of the Trimukh Shantikunja building began in December 2024. The developer, Tridhatu Renovators Pvt. Ltd., had awarded the construction contract to M/s Task Infra Projects LLP. Nair was responsible for supplying labour at the site, while Budhdev Bishnupatra Santra was working as the construction supervisor.

The deceased, Sanjay Limbunas Minz, had arrived in Mumbai from his native village on September 9. He later visited the construction site at around 6.30 pm to meet his nephew, Prakash Charles Bakhla, who has been working there as a fitter for the past two years. Minz was accompanied by two friends.

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Sequence of events at site

After having dinner near Wadala Gate No. 4 at around 8 pm, the group went to the sixth floor of the under-construction building, where they chatted and later went to sleep.

At around 1 am on September 10, a worker who was staying on the lower floor came to the sixth floor and informed the others that someone had fallen into the lift shaft. The workers rushed to the spot and found Minz lying injured inside the shaft.

He was pulled out and an ambulance and the police were immediately alerted. The 108 ambulance and police personnel rushed Minz to Sion Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital's casualty department at around 3.08 am. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment and was declared dead at around 3.45 am.

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Contractor booked for negligence

Based on Bakhla's complaint, Matunga police have registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Nair.

Police have alleged that the contractor failed to make proper arrangements for a safe labour camp and allowed workers to stay inside the hazardous under-construction building without adequate safety measures, resulting in Minz's fatal fall into the lift shaft. Further investigation is underway.

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