VVMC Issues Notice To Imperial Heights Developer And Society Over Major Fire Safety Lapses After Two Women Die, 13 Injured | Representational Image

Vasai: Taking serious note of the massive fire incident that occurred last week at the 'Imperial Heights' building on Nalasopara-Vasai Link Road—which tragically claimed the lives of two women and left 13 others injured—the Fire Department of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has taken strict action. After an inspection report revealed critical fire safety lapses, the Municipal Corporation served a 'Form G' notice to the building developer and society office bearers, strictly directing them to rectify all deficiencies and submit a compliance report within 30 days.

​Tragic Incident Sparks Outrage

​On the night of October 14, a massive fire broke out in the 'B' Wing of the 'Imperial Heights' building. Two women lost their lives in the tragedy, while 13 people sustained injuries. Following this horrific event, building fire safety across the city came into sharp focus, with local citizens and political representatives demanding a thorough investigation and stringent action.

​An inspection conducted by the Fire Department following the accident revealed severe safety violations:

​Fixed Firefighting Systems Out of Order: Fixed systems such as hydrants and fire sprinklers were completely non-functional and shut down.

​Expired Fire Extinguishers: Portable fire extinguishers installed on every floor were expired.

​Inoperative Alarms: Smoke detectors and fire alarm systems were entirely inactive.

​Blocked Escape Routes: The terrace door—intended for emergency escape—was locked, and various obstructions blocked the emergency exit paths.

​Since these lapses directly violate Section 3(1) of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, the Fire Department issued a 'Form G' notice to the developer, M/s. Shri Ganesh Ventures, as well as the Chairman and Secretary of Imperial Heritage Society.

​The notice explicitly mandates that all deficiencies must be rectified within 30 days of receipt. Failure to comply within the specified deadline will result in further legal proceedings.

​Official Fire Safety Directives Issued:

​Hydrants & Sprinklers: Repair and restore the hydrant and sprinkler systems, followed by the submission of a 'Form B' compliance report.

​Fire Extinguishers: Refill fire extinguishers on all floors and attach their inspection reports.

​Detection & Alarm Systems: Upgrade smoke detectors and alarm systems, and submit 'Form B'.

​Unblocked Access: Ensure that the terrace door, refuge area, and emergency escape routes are kept continuously clear and unobstructed.

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