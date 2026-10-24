Thane District Records Over 2.35 Lakh New Vehicle Registrations In Less Than 10 Months, Raising Traffic Congestion And Infrastructure Concerns | AI

Thane: Rapid urbanization, a growing population, and new housing complexes across Thane district have led to a sharp increase in the number of vehicles on the road. According to recent data released by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), a staggering 2,35,767 new vehicles were registered across the district in under ten months—between January 1 and October 23.

Among the regional divisions, Thane and Bhiwandi

recorded the highest registrations with 1,02,738 vehicles. The Kalyan-Dombivli, Kasara, and Badlapur belt followed with 92,619 new vehicle registrations, while the Navi Mumbai (Vashi) region added 40,410 vehicles.

The vehicle breakdown highlights that two-wheelers and private cars make up the vast majority of new additions, totaling over two lakhs. Specifically, 67,891 two-wheelers and 17,793 private cars were registered during this period.

Official Quote

Commenting on the rising trends in vehicle purchases, Hemangini Patil, Regional Transport Officer, Thane, stated:"Buying a vehicle is a dream for many, and we are seeing a growing inclination among citizens toward purchasing cars. Among the youth, two-wheelers hold a special attraction. Additionally, many parents prefer buying a two-wheeler for their children instead of a bicycle once they turn 18, which has contributed significantly to the spike in two-wheeler registrations."

Traffic & Infrastructure Challenges

While the surge in vehicle registrations boosts government revenue, it poses severe challenges for urban infrastructure. Already burdened by narrow roads, heavy commercial traffic, and inadequate planning, many parts of the district face daily traffic snarls. With vehicle numbers outpacing road capacity, local authorities face an urgent task in managing traffic flow and expanding transit infrastructure to prevent further congestion.

Key Data at a Glance

Total New Registrations (Jan 1 – Oct 23): 2,35,767 vehicles

Thane RTO Area: 1,02,738

Kalyan RTO Area: 92,619

Vashi (Navi Mumbai) RTO Area: 40,410

Vehicle Breakdown:

Two-Wheelers:67,891

Private Cars: 17,793

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