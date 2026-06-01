VVCMC Issues Stray Dog Feeding Regulations Following SC Guidelines Amid Rising Dog Bite Incidents In City | File pic

Following Supreme Court guidelines, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has issued important regulations regarding stray dogs, prioritizing public safety and health amidst rising dog bite incidents.

45 designated feeding spots finalized initially

The municipal corporation had initially finalized 45 designated 'feeding spots' across 9 ward committee areas. Out of these, nearly 40 locations are currently locked in.

Four official objections have been raised regarding the locations chosen in Ward Committees 'A' and 'B'. Municipal officials confirmed that they are actively looking for alternative sites to address these grievances.

VVCMC is focusing heavily on proper stray dog management due to their increasing nuisance in the city.

Public representatives demand more feeding spots

Public representatives argued in the general body meeting (Mahasabha) that the existing 45 feeding spots are insufficient for the city's needs and demanded an increase in numbers. Acting on this demand, Assistant Commissioner Jitendra Naik confirmed that the administration has started searching for 110 additional new locations to set up more feeding spots across the civic areas.

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