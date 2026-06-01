Mumbai: Dahisar Residents Raise Safety & Air Quality Concerns Over Blasting Near Pandurang Wadi Construction Site - VIDEO

Mumbai Residents Raise Alarm Over Blasting at Construction Site, Cite Safety and AQI Concerns | dahisarkarofficial

Mumbai: A video shared by the Instagram page dahisarkarofficial on Monday has raised concerns among residents of Pandurang Wadi in Dahisar, after allegedly showing large scale construction activity being carried out without adequate safety precautions. The footage captures thick clouds of dust and smoke emanating from the site, prompting locals to claim that the ongoing work is significantly affecting air quality and creating health concerns for those living nearby.

Residents Report Vibrations and Safety Risks

According to locals, loud blasting noises are regularly heard from the construction site throughout the day and even during nighttime hours. Residents living nearby say the blasts are so powerful that vibrations can be felt inside their homes and residential buildings.

The recurring vibrations have raised concerns about the structural safety of nearby properties. Several residents fear that prolonged exposure to such activities could weaken building foundations or cause long-term damage. They are now demanding that the relevant authorities conduct a thorough inspection and assessment of the affected structures.

Air Quality and Health Concerns Intensify

Apart from safety concerns, many residents have also highlighted the impact of the construction work on public health. Dust and smoke generated by the site have become a major issue, with some claiming that breathing difficulties have increased due to deteriorating air quality.

The concerns were echoed in the comments section of the viral post. One Instagram user wrote that blasting had been taking place continuously for months and alleged that a family member living nearby often struggles to breathe because of the dust generated by the construction activity.

Citizens Seek Government Intervention

Another user questioned whether the necessary permissions had been obtained for carrying out such blasting operations in a densely populated part of Mumbai. Some social media users also tagged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, seeking government intervention and immediate action.

Residents are now urging civic authorities and regulatory agencies to investigate the matter, ensure all safety and environmental norms are being followed, and take necessary steps to minimise inconvenience and potential risks to the local community.

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