VVCMC Announces Sterilisation Drive, Shelter Facility Amid Rising Dog Bite Cases In Vasai-Virar

Bhiwandi reports 10,140 dog bites in 11 months; sterilisation move lags with over 8,000 dogs still unsterilised | File Photo

Mumbai: The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has announced a series of measures to tackle the growing stray dog issue in the twin city, including accelerating sterilisation efforts with support from private organisations and animal welfare groups and constructing a dedicated shelter facility for sterilised animals.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the civic body's move comes amid growing concerns over the increasing number of stray dog attacks across Vasai-Virar and a sharp rise in dog bite incidents reported in recent months.

Vasai-Virar currently has an estimated stray dog population of nearly one lakh. However, only around 30,000 dogs have been sterilised so far, leading to concerns over the rising number of stray animals across various localities.

Civic records show that nearly 15,000 dog bite complaints were reported between January and April this year alone, triggering concern among residents and political leaders.

The issue gained further attention following the recent death of a nine-year-old girl who reportedly contracted rabies after being bitten by a stray dog. The incident sparked outrage among citizens and renewed criticism over the administration's handling of the growing problem.

The stray dog issue also figured prominently during the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation General Body meeting, where opposition leaders criticised the administration over what they termed inadequate action despite repeated complaints from citizens.

Mayor Ajeev Patil said efforts are being strengthened to address the issue, while civic officials said private organisations and animal welfare groups would be involved to increase the pace of sterilisation work.

"Reducing the stray dog population is a long-term process. Discussions with animal welfare organisations have already started and work is progressing," said Nilesh Deshmukh, Chairman of the VVCMC Health Committee.

Deshmukh said the civic body is planning to construct a dedicated shelter facility in Vasai at an estimated cost of ₹5.5 crore. The proposed centre is expected to accommodate nearly 1,000 dogs and will provide post-sterilisation care, treatment and maintenance facilities.

Officials further said sterilised dogs may also be fitted with GPS-enabled collars to improve monitoring and identification.

At present, sterilisation work in Vasai-Virar is being carried out through two centres, one operated by the civic body and another run by a private veterinary facility. Civic officials admitted that existing infrastructure remains inadequate considering the size of the stray dog population and rising complaints.

Chief Medical Officer of VVCMC, Bhakti Chaudhary, said civic hospitals have been adequately stocked with anti-rabies vaccines and medicines to manage dog bite emergencies.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders claimed action on the ground remains slow despite repeated concerns raised by citizens.

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"When thousands of citizens are living in fear, the administration cannot afford to remain complacent. Complaints are being received regularly, but visible action remains limited," BJP leader Manoj Patil tol HT.

Patil further alleged that residents in several parts of Vasai-Virar, particularly children and senior citizens, remain fearful of stepping outdoors during night hours due to stray dog movement in residential areas.

"It is unfortunate that stray dog issues continue even near civic offices. Citizens naturally expect stronger action across the city," he said.

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