Mumbai: BMC Plans Stray Dog Shelter In Malad After Palghar Project Stall

BMC moves stray dog shelter plan to Malad after delays at earlier Palghar site | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, April 28: After failing to develop an exclusive shelter for stray dogs in Palghar on the land allotted by the state government due to local opposition and legal hurdles, the BMC intends to build a stray dog shelter in Malwani, Malad, on seven acres of land.

"An expression of interest (EoI) has been floated inviting NGOs to build and develop the dog shelter. The civic body is also ready to tie up with NGOs which can accommodate stray dogs in their dog shelters," a senior BMC officer said.

Proposal with state government

The officer added that the BMC has written to the state government regarding handing over the Malad land, and the matter is with the Revenue Department. The EoI is to understand what responses we receive from animal welfare NGOs, he added.

Sterilisation budget approved

The development comes after the Standing Committee sanctioned Rs 23.30 crore for sterilisation of 1,34,940 stray dogs in Mumbai over the next three years. As per the latest Supreme Court order, the dog shelter has to be within the same district.

Palghar project saw no progress

The FPJ had reported on April 23 that nine years after the civic body assured the Bombay High Court that it would build exclusive shelters for sterilised stray dogs, there has been no progress on the project, with the BMC yet to even take possession of the identified land.

Around 25 acres were earmarked in Wada in Palghar district for the proposed dog shelter. The Standing Committee members had alleged a lack of administrative will to complete the shelter project despite long-pending plans, and pointed out that there has been hardly any relief from the stray dog menace in the city.

Stray dog population data

According to a 2024 BMC report, Mumbai has an estimated 90,757 free-roaming dogs across its 24 wards, marking a 21.8% decline from 2014 figures. Of these, 62.9% have been sterilised under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

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However, 33,671 dogs remain unsterilised, including 11,224 females. Civic projections warn that if each female gives birth to four puppies annually, the stray dog population could rise to 4.48 lakh by 2033.

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