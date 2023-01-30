e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVoting underway for five seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council

Voting underway for five seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council

The term of five Upper House members - two from graduates' and three from teachers' constituencies - is expiring on February 7.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Himachal Assembly polls: Voting in state begins, political fate of 412 candidates to be sealed today | Representative Image
Follow us on

Voting is underway on Monday for five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats, in a contest primarily between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The term of five Upper House members - two from graduates' and three from teachers' constituencies - is expiring on February 7.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has declared support to Shubhangi Patil (independent) in Nashik graduates' constituency, Balaram Patil (independent) in Konkan teachers' constituency, Vikram Kale (NCP) in Aurangabad teachers' constituency, Sudhakar Adbale (independent) in Nagpur teachers' constituency and Dhiraj Lingade (Congress) in Amravati graduates' constituency.

The BJP has fielded Ranjit Patil from Amravati graduates' seat, and Nagorao Ganar, Dyaneshwar Mhatre and Kiran Patil from Nagpur, Konkan and Aurangabad teachers' constituencies respectively.

In Nashik graduates' constituency, suspended Congress leader Satyajeet Tambe is contesting as an independent.

The Congress had suspended Tambe for six years after he filed the nomination as an independent candidate.

The Congress had also suspended his father and MLC Sudhir Tambe, who did not file nomination papers after being nominated as the party candidate from the Nashik division graduates' constituency.

Counting of votes will be taken up on February 2

Read Also
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in 19-storey high-rise at Sion Koliwada; visuals surface
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai's air quality worsened this winter season than last year: Report

Mumbai's air quality worsened this winter season than last year: Report

Pune to Aurangabad travel time to be reduced to 2 hours once Mumbai-Delhi Expressway is ready, says...

Pune to Aurangabad travel time to be reduced to 2 hours once Mumbai-Delhi Expressway is ready, says...

Flight carrying Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis returns to Mumbai due to bad weather

Flight carrying Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis returns to Mumbai due to bad weather

Voting underway for five seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council

Voting underway for five seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council

Navi Mumbai: Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena kick-starts development work started in Kalamboli

Navi Mumbai: Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena kick-starts development work started in Kalamboli