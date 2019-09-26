Voters up by 1.11 lakh compared to 2014 electoral roll

Bhayandar: A total of 426 polling centres, including 10 subcenters will be set up in the Mira-Bhayandar (145) assembly segment, said returning officer Mukesh Patiltold media persons about the preparations and arrangements to be put in place for the assembly election on October 21.

About 235 polling stations will be located on the ground floor, followed by 15 and 2 on the first and second floors respectively. These apart from 48 partitions, 134 mandaps (temporary shelters) and 17 elevator facilitated premises as polling centres.

Presently, there are a total of 4,36,426 voters, including 2,03,352 female, 2,33,068 male and six other gender voters in the electoral roll, which had been updated till Saturday (September 21).

Till now, the number of voters has increased by 1,11,522 and 8,101 compared to assembly election in 2014 and Lok Sabha poll early this year.

While the voter strength stood at 3,24,803 in 2014, the Mira Bhayandar assembly constituency had registered a turnout of 49.09 per cent in the Lok Sabha poll, which had 4,28, 325 voters.

The constituency has 342 physically-challenged voters who will be provided with needed facilities. Apart from deploying eight dedicated teams comprising videographers, election commission and police personnel for round-the-clock vigilance to keep a tab on code of conduct violations and illegal activities in the constituency.

Citizens can report poll malpractices on cVIGIL — an Android based application developed by the EC, which users can download from Google Play Store.

By Suresh Golani