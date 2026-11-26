Revenue Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule orders an enquiry into alleged land document registration irregularities at Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 26, 2026: State Revenue Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule has ordered the formation of an enquiry squad to probe alleged irregularities in the registration of documents at the office of the joint sub-registrar, Bhiwandi 3.

The enquiry has been initiated following complaints made on behalf of Asgar Ali Vohra, a schoolmate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is involved in a land dispute with Mira-Bhayandar BJP MLA Narendra Mehta.

The four-member enquiry squad, headed by Joint District Registrar Varunkumar Sahare, will comprise Joint Sub-Registrar Sanjay Sukanwad, Sub-Registrar Sushil Lokare and Senior Clerk Sunil Parit. The squad has been given one week to implement the order and 15 days thereafter to submit its report to the Inspector General of Registration.

Vohra Seeks Probe Into Land Dispute

Vohra, 81, who otherwise kept a low profile, shot to the limelight when he met PM Modi in Mumbai on September 8 and sought a probe into attempts to usurp his plot of land at Navghar, within the jurisdiction of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

Even as the land dispute attracted wide media coverage, Mehta announced that he would withdraw his claim on the property. In 2019, Mehta’s Seven Eleven company had purchased the property from Merwyn Fernandes, his family members, power of attorney holder Sandeep Paradkar and Mukesh Parekh, the person in whose favour the original development agreement had been made.

However, on October 7, the company, armed with the power of attorney given by Merwyn Fernandes, sold the land to Mukesh Parekh. The document was registered at the office of the joint sub-registrar, Bhiwandi 3.

The fact that the document was not registered at any of the registration offices in Mira-Bhayandar raised eyebrows. The joint sub-registrar at Bhiwandi should not have registered it until the stamp duty on the 2015 development agreement between Fernandes, Paradkar and Parekh had been paid.

The complaint made on behalf of Vohra alleges massive evasion of stamp duty and irregularities in Mira-Bhayandar by registering documents elsewhere.

Enquiry Squad To Examine Documents

The minister has ordered the appointment of a nodal officer to assist the enquiry squad by providing documents at the office of the joint sub-registrar. The squad has been ordered to examine the documents strictly and impartially.

Narendra Mehta did not respond to calls and messages.

Also Watch:

Timeline Of The Land Dispute

1989: Asgar Ali Vohra purchased 2,810 square metres of land in Navghar village from Paul Anthony, Rose Catherine and the Lobo family.

2013–2014: Merwyn Fernandes granted power of attorney to Sandeep Paradkar to develop the plot.

2014: A civil judge (J.D.) declared Merwyn Fernandes a legal heir of Paul Anthony and Rose Catherine, who died intestate. Neither Merwyn nor the court was aware that Paul Anthony had already sold his property to Asgar Ali Vohra.

2015: Merwyn Fernandes entered into a development agreement with Mukesh Parekh and power of attorney holder Sandeep Paradkar on a document that was merely notarised, leading to allegations of stamp duty evasion.

2019: Merwyn, along with his family members and Parekh, entered into an agreement to sell the land to Narendra Mehta’s Seven Eleven company.

December 2025: Seven Eleven company lodged an FIR against Vohra and others for trespassing on the plot.

September 8, 2026: Vohra met PM Modi in Mumbai and sought a probe.

October 7, 2026: Seven Eleven company sold the land to Mukesh Parekh, who earlier, along with Paradkar, had been a confirming party in the sale of the land from Merwyn to the company. The document was registered at the Bhiwandi joint sub-registrar’s office.

October 25, 2026: On the instructions of Revenue Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, a probe panel was ordered to investigate allegations of irregularities in the registration of documents at the Bhiwandi joint sub-registrar’s office.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/