Vodafone users lash out at bad network

Mumbai: Vodafone India, one of the leading cellular service providers in India, seems to be facing network issues on Sunday. Vodafone users tweeted about the connectivity issues they were facing since several hours.

Users lashed out on Vodafone by commenting on Twitter about the bad signal and network issues.

“Since five days no data network and from today morning there is no network at all, can’t even make a call,” said Vishal Vincenth, a Vodafone user on Twitter.

Another distressed user commented about the network issue saying, “Your tag line should be changed to where we go, network unfollows. I will be most happy person and would celebrate to know when Vodafone is going to be declared bankrupt.”