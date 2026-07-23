VNC-India Invites Applications For Dr. Bhavbhuti Parasharya Ornithology Fellowship 2026 | SHANTANU DAS

Navi Mumbai: The Voluntary Nature Conservancy (VNC-India), through the Vidyanagar Nature Club, has invited applications for the Dr. Bhavbhuti Parasharya Ornithology Fellowship 2026, an initiative aimed at supporting young researchers working in the fields of avian ecology, wetland conservation and bird research.

The fellowship seeks to encourage early-career ornithologists by providing financial assistance, mentorship and technical guidance to help them undertake impactful conservation projects across India.

Selected fellows will receive a grant of Rs 1.5 lakh to carry out research projects over a period of six to eight months. In addition to financial support, participants will benefit from structured mentoring and opportunities to interact with leading conservation professionals.

The fellowship is open to Indian nationals aged 25 years or younger who are passionate about bird conservation, wetland ecosystems and ecological research.

Applications for the fellowship are open until August 15.

According to VNC-India, the initiative aims to nurture the next generation of ornithologists by equipping them with the resources and expertise needed to translate innovative ideas into meaningful research and conservation action.

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the fellowship portal at ncf.vncindia.org.

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