Vital Advisory for Mumbai Suburban Commuters: Display UTS on Mobile App Tickets from 'Issued Tickets' Section

Mumbai: In a new set of instructions for Mumbai Suburban Commuters, tickets generated through the UTS on Mobile App have to be shown only to the ticket checking staff from the 'Issued Tickets' section of the app now.

The UTS on Mobile App was launched by the Indian Railways with the aim of boosting the 'Digital India' initiative of the government. The app promotes digital ticketing, enables self-ticketing, and allows passengers to purchase tickets conveniently without having to wait in queues. It has become a popular ticketing option among tech-savvy passengers.

Recent cases of ticket forgery

According to Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in this digital era, a majority of passengers have chosen the UTS on Mobile App for ticket bookings. However, there have been recent cases of forgery detected by the ticket checking staff, where forged monthly season tickets for AC EMU trains were identified. In order to prevent such fraudulent activities and to monitor forgery cases effectively, passengers are requested to cooperate with the Railways by showing their tickets generated through the UTS on Mobile App only from the 'Issued Tickets' section of the app on their mobile devices. Any other means of ticket display will be considered invalid.

