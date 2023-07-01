 Vital Advisory for Mumbai Suburban Commuters: Display UTS on Mobile App Tickets from 'Issued Tickets' Section
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVital Advisory for Mumbai Suburban Commuters: Display UTS on Mobile App Tickets from 'Issued Tickets' Section

Vital Advisory for Mumbai Suburban Commuters: Display UTS on Mobile App Tickets from 'Issued Tickets' Section

The UTS on Mobile App was launched by the Indian Railways with the aim of boosting the 'Digital India' initiative of the government.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Vital Advisory for Mumbai Suburban Commuters: Display UTS on Mobile App Tickets from 'Issued Tickets' Section | File Photo

Mumbai: In a new set of instructions for Mumbai Suburban Commuters, tickets generated through the UTS on Mobile App have to be shown only to the ticket checking staff from the 'Issued Tickets' section of the app now.

The UTS on Mobile App was launched by the Indian Railways with the aim of boosting the 'Digital India' initiative of the government. The app promotes digital ticketing, enables self-ticketing, and allows passengers to purchase tickets conveniently without having to wait in queues. It has become a popular ticketing option among tech-savvy passengers.

Read Also
Mumbai: Users of UTS App should keep mobile tickets on phone screen or they would be considered...
article-image

Recent cases of ticket forgery

According to Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in this digital era, a majority of passengers have chosen the UTS on Mobile App for ticket bookings. However, there have been recent cases of forgery detected by the ticket checking staff, where forged monthly season tickets for AC EMU trains were identified. In order to prevent such fraudulent activities and to monitor forgery cases effectively, passengers are requested to cooperate with the Railways by showing their tickets generated through the UTS on Mobile App only from the 'Issued Tickets' section of the app on their mobile devices. Any other means of ticket display will be considered invalid.

Read Also
Mumbaikars turn smarter in ticketing; over 6 lakh passengers booked railway ticket through UTS APP
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Has Highest Number of Institutes with NAAC Grading

Maharashtra Has Highest Number of Institutes with NAAC Grading

Maharashtra 5-year LLB CAP 2023: Alphabetical Merit List for Round 1 Admissions Released

Maharashtra 5-year LLB CAP 2023: Alphabetical Merit List for Round 1 Admissions Released

Buldhana Bus Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Reveal Haunting Details Of Accident Which Claimed 26 Lives

Buldhana Bus Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Reveal Haunting Details Of Accident Which Claimed 26 Lives

Vital Advisory for Mumbai Suburban Commuters: Display UTS on Mobile App Tickets from 'Issued...

Vital Advisory for Mumbai Suburban Commuters: Display UTS on Mobile App Tickets from 'Issued...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Gears Up for Massive March Against Corruption in BMC

Shiv Sena (UBT) Gears Up for Massive March Against Corruption in BMC