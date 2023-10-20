 Visually Impaired Woman Tragically Loses Life in Mumbai Local Train Mishap at Sewri Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVisually Impaired Woman Tragically Loses Life in Mumbai Local Train Mishap at Sewri Station

Visually Impaired Woman Tragically Loses Life in Mumbai Local Train Mishap at Sewri Station

The couple was attempting to change coaches of a CSMT-bound local train at Sewri station.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Visually Impaired Woman Tragically Loses Life in Mumbai Local Train Mishap at Sewri Station | Representative image

Mumbai: In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on Wednesday at Sewri railway station, a visually impaired beggar woman, identified as Kavita Tayde (39) from Shegaon, Maharashtra, lost her life after falling into the gap between two bogies of a local train. Her husband, Haridas Tayde, who was also visually impaired, was with her during the unfortunate accident.

The incident occurred around 4:30 pm when the couple was attempting to change coaches of a CSMT-bound local train at Sewri station. Tragically, as they disembarked from one coach of a train and tried to board another coach of the same train, Kavita lost her balance and fell into the gap between two bogies.

The tragic incident:

"Kavita and her husband were trying to change coaches. While her husband managed to board the same train again, Kavita fell into the gap, and before anyone could come to her aid, the train started moving and tragically ran over her," said an official of Wadala Government Railway Police.

Responding swiftly to the distressing situation, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel arrived at the scene. They found Kavita with injuries on her face and her right hand severely injured.

Read Also
Sardarpur: Mourning family turns tragic accident into a boon for the blind; Deceased groom's eyes...
article-image

Woman declared dead upon arrival by doctors

With the assistance of railway porters, she was extricated from the gap and rushed to KEM Hospital. However, the medical team at the hospital declared her deceased before admission.

"This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the safety challenges faced by visually impaired individuals, especially those who rely on trains for their livelihood" said a passenger activist adding that it also underscores the need for increased safety measures and awareness to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

Read Also
Steep Decline In Train Accidents, Derailments In Last 20 years: Rail Minister In Rajya Sabha
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 'Swachata Doot' Lose Interest In Cleanliness Campaign

Mumbai News: 'Swachata Doot' Lose Interest In Cleanliness Campaign

Catholic Church in Mumbai Warns Members of Social Media Scammers Impersonating Priests for Donations

Catholic Church in Mumbai Warns Members of Social Media Scammers Impersonating Priests for Donations

Visually Impaired Woman Tragically Loses Life in Mumbai Local Train Mishap at Sewri Station

Visually Impaired Woman Tragically Loses Life in Mumbai Local Train Mishap at Sewri Station

FPJ Exclusive: 'No Big Investment From Shirazi In Hustlers Hospitality'

FPJ Exclusive: 'No Big Investment From Shirazi In Hustlers Hospitality'

PM Modi Launches 511 Skill Development Centres in Maharashtra, Aiming to Generate 40 Lakh Jobs...

PM Modi Launches 511 Skill Development Centres in Maharashtra, Aiming to Generate 40 Lakh Jobs...