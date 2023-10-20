Visually Impaired Woman Tragically Loses Life in Mumbai Local Train Mishap at Sewri Station | Representative image

Mumbai: In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on Wednesday at Sewri railway station, a visually impaired beggar woman, identified as Kavita Tayde (39) from Shegaon, Maharashtra, lost her life after falling into the gap between two bogies of a local train. Her husband, Haridas Tayde, who was also visually impaired, was with her during the unfortunate accident.

The incident occurred around 4:30 pm when the couple was attempting to change coaches of a CSMT-bound local train at Sewri station. Tragically, as they disembarked from one coach of a train and tried to board another coach of the same train, Kavita lost her balance and fell into the gap between two bogies.

The tragic incident:

"Kavita and her husband were trying to change coaches. While her husband managed to board the same train again, Kavita fell into the gap, and before anyone could come to her aid, the train started moving and tragically ran over her," said an official of Wadala Government Railway Police.

Responding swiftly to the distressing situation, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel arrived at the scene. They found Kavita with injuries on her face and her right hand severely injured.

Woman declared dead upon arrival by doctors

With the assistance of railway porters, she was extricated from the gap and rushed to KEM Hospital. However, the medical team at the hospital declared her deceased before admission.

"This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the safety challenges faced by visually impaired individuals, especially those who rely on trains for their livelihood" said a passenger activist adding that it also underscores the need for increased safety measures and awareness to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.