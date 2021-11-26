Vistara to resume Mumbai-Singapore flights from November 29

Full service airline Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, will be resuming flights between Singapore and Mumbai starting November 29 2021. The flights will be operated under Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) that allows quarantine-free travel to Singapore for fully vaccinated travellers. Vistara will operate its Airbus A320neo/A321neo, five times a week between the two cities.
All-inclusive, round-trip fares between Mumbai and Singapore are as follows:
Mumbai-Singapore-Mumbai
Economy - INR 28,349
Premium Economy - INR 40,299
Business - INR 84,949
Singapore-Mumbai-Singapore
Economy - SGD 689
Premium Economy - SGD 919
Business - SGD 2,109
