Vistara to resume Mumbai-Singapore flights from November 29

Full service airline Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, will be resuming flights between Singapore and Mumbai starting November 29 2021. The flights will be operated under Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) that allows quarantine-free travel to Singapore for fully vaccinated travellers. Vistara will operate its Airbus A320neo/A321neo, five times a week between the two cities.

All-inclusive, round-trip fares between Mumbai and Singapore are as follows:

Mumbai-Singapore-Mumbai

Economy - INR 28,349

Premium Economy - INR 40,299

Business - INR 84,949

Singapore-Mumbai-Singapore

Economy - SGD 689

Premium Economy - SGD 919

Business - SGD 2,109

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 06:10 PM IST