Vistadome coach a big success

The Vistadome coach added to the Shatabdi Express along the Western Railway (WR) network is getting an overwhelming response with more than 900 passengers travelling in it over the last 10 days.

“With a view to providing an enhanced travelling experience to the passengers, we attached a Vistadome coach in the Mumbai CentralGandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express from April 11, 2022,” a WR official said, adding that tickets are being sold out on most days.

Confirming the development, a WR spokesperson said the Vistadome coach was introduced on the train on a temporary basis for a month, from April 11 to May 10, 2022.

“The coach has a capacity to seat 44 passengers and boasts of features such as large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats and an observation lounge that has become extremely popular among the travellers,” he said, adding that passengers prefer to travel in the coach as it provides breathtaking glimpses of sceneries and landscapes en route.

“Between April 11 and April 20, a total of 908 passengers travelled in this coach in both the directions, with an occupancy of 115 per cent,” said the official.

The Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express departs from Mumbai Central at 6.10 am and reaches Gandhinagar Capital at 1.40 pm on the same day. For its return journey, the train leaves from Gandhinagar Capital at 2.20 pm to arrive Mumbai Central on the same day at 9.45 pm.

The train runs six days a week, except Sundays. It halts at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad and Ahmedabad stations in both directions

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:01 AM IST