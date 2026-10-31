'Visit The Mela To Understand Sanatan Dharma': CM Fadnavis Addresses Thousands At Nashik After Hoisting Religious Flag

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, addressed thousands of devotees after hoisting the religious flag at Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar, marking the formal commencement of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2026.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also hoisted the religious flag at Ramkund in Nashik, formally inaugurating the Simhastha Kumbh period.

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Fadnavis Thanks President Murmu For Attending Ceremony

Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for participating in the religious ceremony and marking the commencement of the Kumbh Mela.

“Anyone who wishes to witness different forms of puja and rituals associated with Sanatan Dharma should visit the mela. It offers an opportunity to understand Hindu Sanatan Dharma through its various customs and traditions,” Fadnavis said.

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“Our Kumbh Mela holds great significance as it is one of the oldest Kumbh Melas associated with Sanatan Dharma, where various customs, rituals and pujas are performed along the banks of the Godavari River,” he added.

Over 6,000 People From 600 Villages Attend Ceremony

According to reports, more than 6,000 people from over 600 villages gathered to participate in the religious flag-hoisting ceremony in Nashik. Devotees, saints and religious leaders attended the event, which marked the beginning of the Simhastha Kumbh period.

The religious festival will continue into July 2028, while the first Amrut Snan, or sacred bathing ceremony, is scheduled for August 2, 2027.

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CM Highlights Nashik's Infrastructure Development

During his address, Fadnavis highlighted various development projects underway in Nashik. He also said the ongoing initiatives would contribute to the city's long-term infrastructure development and improve facilities for devotees.

“Over the next 25 years, Nashik will undergo a complete transformation. In the coming years, better facilities will also be provided for devotees visiting the Kumbh Mela,” he said.

Taking to his X account, Fadnavis shared moments from the ceremony at Trimbakeshwar.

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“In the Sanatan Bhoomi of Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, we had the privilege of hoisting the saffron flag of Sanatan with the cheers of Goda, the holy wave of conch shells and the witness of thousands of devotees,” he wrote.

The flag-hoisting ceremonies at Ramkund and Kushavarta Tirtha marked the formal beginning of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, with major religious bathing events scheduled for 2027.

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