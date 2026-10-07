Vishwamangalya Sabha Holds First ‘Janpratinidhi Matru Sammelan’, Highlights Women’s Role In Family And Society | X @hetalgalabjp

Mumbai: Women have an important role to play not only in professional and public life but also in promoting positive values, responsible parenting and social awareness within families and communities, speakers at the 'Vishwamangalya Sabha's Janpratinidhi Matru Sammelan' said. The organisation held its first convention in Mumbai at Y N Chavan Centre, Nariman Point on Tuesday, with a central theme 'Stree - Parivar Ki Shakti Se Leke, Rashtra Ki Shakti Tak'.

150 Women Attend Convention

The convention was held in presence of Mayor Ritu Tawde, union minister of state Raksha Khadse, MLC Chitra Wagh, social worker Manju Lodha, Director of Mafatlal Industries Rupal Mafatlal, corporator from Colaba Harshita Narvekar and other dignitaries. Around 150 women elected representatives and wives of public representatives from Maharashtra attended the convention.

"Women elected representatives often face a struggle three times greater than their male counterparts as they navigate public responsibilities alongside family and social commitments, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said. She also highlighted the often-unrecognised contribution of women in political families, saying the success of male political leaders is frequently supported by the wives, mothers and sisters who manage responsibilities at home.

‘Good Generation Begins At Home’

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse said women public representatives could use their leadership and influence to promote positive values within families and society. "Building a good generation must begin at home, and this message needs to reach every household and section of society,” Khadse said, adding that development could not be measured only through infrastructure and economic growth but strong and value-based families are equally important to building a progressive country.

BJP MLC Chitra Wagh called for renewed attention to the joint-family system, describing the family as the “first school” for imparting values, and called for similar conventions to be held across Maharashtra.

Manju Lodha, president of the Lodha Foundation, underlined the importance of the role played by mothers in shaping the next generation, adding that motherhood involved not merely raising children but also helping shape their values, outlook and conduct.

Dr Vrushali Joshi from Vishwamangal Sabha said the organisations outreach programmes are aimed at connecting with a larger number of women across the country, and that the work is social rather than political and focused on social initiatives rooted in the values associated with motherhood.

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