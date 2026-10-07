NMIMS To Host Panel On Women’s Mental Health In Kharghar On October 8, Experts To Discuss Support Systems | AI

Women’s mental health and emotional well-being will be the focus of a panel discussion to be hosted by SVKM’s NMIMS Navi Mumbai on October 8, with experts from gynaecology, psychology and psychiatry coming together to discuss the importance of support systems and community in addressing mental-health concerns.

Discussion At Kharghar Campus

The discussion, themed “Building Community: Supporting Mental Well-being Together,” will be held from 11am to 12.30pm at the NMIMS Navi Mumbai campus in Kharghar. The programme will also include interaction with students and discussions on their perspectives on mental well-being.

The panel will feature Dr Shubhangi Adate and Dr Kalpana Gupta, both gynaecologists and infertility specialists; Priyanka Kapoor, psychologist and psychotherapist; and Dr Shilpa Parhar, consultant psychiatrist.

The experts are expected to discuss women’s mental health from medical and psychological perspectives, including the importance of recognising emotional concerns and building supportive environments around women.

The programme will also provide students an opportunity to interact with the experts and participate in conversations around mental well-being.

The event will be held at Plot No. 2, near Pethpada Metro Station, Sector 33, Kharghar.

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