Maharashtra Drought: Crop Damage Assessment Completed On 65.26 Lakh Hectares; Panchnamas To Finish By October 12 | AI

Mumbai: Crop damage assessment has been completed on 65.26 lakh hectares, accounting for 45% of the 1.49 crore hectares under cultivation, across 265 talukas declared drought-hit in the first trigger, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Patil said on Tuesday. He also said remaining assessment will be completed till October 12.

Aid Planned Before Diwali

Patil said the assessment process was launched after the government declared 265 talukas drought-affected and that nearly 45% of the panchnamas had been completed within eight days. The government is expediting the remaining process so that financial assistance can reach affected farmers before Diwali.

The issue was also discussed at a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on drought relief chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The meeting reviewed crop damage assessments, crop insurance, fodder availability and measures to prevent farmers from being harassed by banks for loan recovery.

Crop Insurance Under Focus

Bawankule said the remaining panchnamas should be completed at the earliest and stressed the need for transparent implementation of crop insurance. He said only 8% of crop loans had been disbursed so far and directed banks not to repeatedly seek documents from farmers who had already availed themselves of crop loans.

He warned that banks and private financiers should not pressure farmers for loan repayment during the drought situation and said strict action would be taken against those violating the directions.

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department has decided to maintain an additional 10% water buffer stock over and above the reserve meant for drinking purposes. Water resources are being planned to ensure drinking water availability until August 31, 2027.

A Central team is expected to visit Maharashtra on October 10 or 12 to assess the drought situation. Three teams will visit Beed-Dharashiv, Yavatmal-Washim and Ahilyanagar-Solapur.

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