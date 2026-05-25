Vishwa Shanti Ke Liye Namokar Mahamantra Art Retrospective Opens At Jehangir Art Gallery On May 26 For World Peace | Representational image

Mumbai: A major spiritual and artistic retrospective titled "Vishwa Shanti Ke Liye Namokar Mahamantra" (Namokar Mahamantra for World Peace) is set to open on 26 May 2026, at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai.

Artist & collection description

​The exhibition showcases a collection of paintings by the renowned artist Jain Kamal, described as a spiritual journey through the eyes of an art seeker.

​The high-profile exhibition will be officially inaugurated tomorrow at 11:00 AM by the Chief Guest, Dattatreya Hosabale, the Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

List of dignitaries expected to attend

​The opening ceremony is expected to draw an illustrious gathering of dignitaries, politicians, artists, and community leaders. Among the notable names listed to attend are Chandrakant Dada Patil (Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra), Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Minister for Skill Development, Maharashtra), Rambahadur Rai (Padma Shri recipient and President of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts), Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations), Adi H. Jehangir (Chairman of the Jehangir Art Gallery), Padma Shri Achyur Palav (Eminent Calligrapher), and Manju Lodha (Chairman of the Lodha Foundation). The event is also supported by prominent media editors, business leaders, and cultural figures, highlighting the widespread significance of the exhibition.

​The retrospective serves as a visual celebration of the sacred Namokar Mahamantra, emphasising the core Jain tenets of Samyak Darshan (Right Faith), Samyak Gyan (Right Knowledge), and Samyak Charitra (Right Conduct).

​The exhibition will run from 26 May to 1 June 2026, and will be open daily from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at the Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. Admission is open to the public, offering art enthusiasts and spiritual seekers alike a unique opportunity to experience this profound creative journey, the organisers stated.

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