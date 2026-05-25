Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Govt Process Reengineering To Simplify 1,222 Services Under Aaple Sarkar 2.0 By August 14

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed all government departments to review and simplify public services under the Government Process Reengineering (GPR) initiative to ensure faster, transparent and citizen-friendly governance.

Review meeting attendees

Chairing a review meeting on Governance Process Reengineering at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, Fadnavis stressed the need to reduce unnecessary procedures, paperwork and administrative stages in government schemes and services. Senior officials from various departments, district collectors and police superintendents attended the meeting physically and through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister said the state government was focusing on improving the quality rather than merely increasing the number of services. He informed that 1,222 services had been reviewed so far, out of which 723 useful and citizen-oriented services had been finalised. He added that further integration under the ‘Aaple Sarkar 2.0’ platform would reduce duplication and make services more efficient.

Review progress of 1,222 services

Fadnavis said the state government aims to complete the restructuring of services under ‘Aaple Sarkar 2.0’ by August 14 so that citizens can experience the upgraded system from August 15, 2026.

He noted that over the years, government procedures had become complicated due to the addition of multiple unnecessary stages. Through GPR reforms, these processes are being redesigned to make governance more accessible and efficient for citizens as well as administrators.

Complexity of government procedures

The Chief Minister also praised the Revenue Department for taking the lead in simplifying its services and said reforms in the department would account for nearly 40 to 50 per cent of the government’s overall transformation efforts.

Fadnavis further directed departments to use hyperlocal digital platforms such as Public App for effectively communicating government initiatives and positive developments to citizens.

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