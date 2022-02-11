Virtual Sanskriti festival themed 'Live Music to Save Heritage' begins from today in Mumbai

The Indian Heritage Society-Mumbai (IHS) presented the 30th Edition of their theme 'Live Music to Save Heritage', in the form of the ‘Mumbai Sanskriti’ Music Festival at the prestigious heritage venue- the Convocation Hall of the University of Mumbai starting from February 11 2022. The virtual concert will be conducted every Friday in February. This festival is supported by Incredible India and Maharashtra Tourism and curated by Northern Lights.

IHS has been instrumental in identifying heritage landmark structures in the city to give them a new lease of life. This festival is a genuine effort to increase awareness of the rich heritage of Mumbai.

Under the aegis of ‘Live Music to Save Heritage’, IHS initiated the music festival ‘Banganga Festival’ in 1992 to highlight the 11th-century Banganga Tank in Walkeshwar. This internationally acclaimed music festival was renamed "Mumbai Sanskriti" festival when the venue was shifted in 2009 (due to a High Court Order against noise pollution) to another majestic heritage structure - the Town Hall (on Asiatic Library Steps).

During the pandemic in 2020, IHS transformed this festival into a virtual format and organised it from another spectacular heritage structure – the Convocation Hall at the Fort campus of Mumbai University. The Convocation Hall is one of the finest Neo-Gothic Victorian heritage structures in the city and has received the UNESCO Asia Pacific Award for heritage conservation in 2007.

Speaking about it, Anita Garware, Chairperson, Indian Heritage Society – Mumbai said, “IHS aims to create awareness of our rich heritage- of what we have inherited & make efforts to conserve, restore & carry forward to future generations. Our first effort to use ‘Live Music to save Heritage’ was in January 1992 as the ‘Banganga Festival‘ and moved as ‘Mumbai Sanskriti’ when sound restrictions law was passed by the Bombay High Court.”

Eminent flautist whose compositions and performances got global recognition to the bansuri, Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, said, "It's always a pleasure to perform at beautiful heritage venues in the city. Having performed earlier for the Indian Heritage Society at the Banganga Tank and outside the Asiatic Library, I am now excited to perform at the Convocation Hall for the Mumbai Sanskriti festival.”

‘Mumbai Sanskriti 2022’ music festival is presented in four virtual concerts- exclusively streamed on the official YouTube channel of Indian Heritage Society, Mumbai and will be available digitally to all music & heritage enthusiasts.

Here is the schedule of the program:

Virtual Concert Two on Friday, February 18th 2022 at 7 PM – Sanjeev Chimmalgi (Vocal).

Virtual Concert Three on Friday, February 25th 2022 at 7 PM (IST) Ankita Joshi (Vocal).

Virtual Concert Four on Friday, March 4th 2022 at 7 PM Padma Bhushan Dr N. Rajam (Violin).

The above four concerts will be digitally accessible free of cost to everyone who loves music, lives for cultural legacy and longs for its preservation.

