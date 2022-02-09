Mumbai University honours late Lata Mangeshkar, will set up 'Center for Excellence in Light Music' after legendary singer

Mumbai University has decided to set up a 'Center for Excellence in Light Music', an advanced study and research centre, and name it after the late Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

The university also passed a resolution in the management council that a chair in the name of Lata Mangeshkar would be established in the music department of the university and a gold medal would also be awarded in her name.

According to the university, the self-funded centre is being set up to conduct research and study on the music sung by singer Lata Mangeshkar. The centre will offer degree, diploma, certificate courses and PhD for research students.

The Center of Excellence is to be set up in the Music Department of the University of Mumbai which will be equipped with modern studios, musical instruments and technical facilities.

Along with the latest research in the field of music, the opportunity for research in the field of Indian music will also be available to foreign students.

The Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Chair will be set up in the Department of Music where research will be done on the works of Lata Mangeshkar in the world of music.

Apart from this, the students who have excelled in the post-graduate examinations in the music department will be honoured with a gold medal in the name of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

Suhas Pednekar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mumbai, said, “Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar's timeless voice has given an invaluable and historic gift to the music world. The immortality of her musical works is an inspiration to the next generation. The Lata Mangeshkar Center for Excellence in Light Music, a chair established in her name and a gold medal will be awarded for advanced study and research on music sung by her.”

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:24 PM IST