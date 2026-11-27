Virtual Reality, Real Irregularities? Prahar Seeks Probe Into Panvel's ₹2.84 Crore VR Project | Representational Image

Panvel: The Prahar organisation has alleged large-scale financial irregularities and administrative lapses in the Panvel Municipal Corporation's Rs 2.84-crore Virtual Reality (VR) classroom project, intended to introduce students in civic schools to modern technology.

Citing information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the organisation has claimed that equipment was procured at prices significantly higher than market rates, but the facilities remain non-operational, with several items lying unused in schools.

Dr Sunil Shirishkar, Raigad district vice-president of Prahar, has submitted a complaint to Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale and Mayor Nitin Patil, seeking a detailed inquiry into the procurement process, execution of the project and payments made to the contractor.

Allegations Of Inflated Equipment Prices

According to the complaint, the civic body awarded a contract worth Rs 2,84,57,210 for setting up VR classrooms in municipal schools. However, several items were allegedly purchased at substantially inflated rates.

"A Wi-Fi router reportedly available in the market for Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 was procured at Rs 1,34,800, excluding GST. Similarly, bean bags costing around Rs 11,500 to Rs 12,000 were allegedly purchased at Rs 16,910 apiece, excluding GST," said the organisation.

The complaint also questions the procurement of VR headsets running on the Android 8.1 operating system, which it describes as outdated, at Rs 1,90,342 per unit. Prahar has claimed that the price differences across the procurement indicate substantial financial discrepancies, although the complaint cites varying figures for the alleged excess expenditure.

Contractor Payments And Inspection Under Question

Shirishkar has questioned how payments were released to the contractor despite the equipment allegedly remaining unused and without proper verification. He claimed that payments were required to be made only after inspection by an independent third-party agency.

"VR equipment meant for Municipal School No. 2 remained at the Loknete D B Patil Vidyalaya for several months. If the equipment had not been installed and made operational, how were the authorities able to certify that the entire project was functional and that third-party inspection had been completed before releasing payments to the contractor?" he asked.

Alleged Theft Of VR Equipment

The organisation has also flagged the alleged theft of VR equipment worth lakhs of rupees from Municipal School No. 6. It questioned why the civic body's education department had not registered a police complaint despite the reported theft of government property.

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Prahar Demands Independent Investigation

Prahar has demanded an independent and comprehensive investigation into the procurement, installation, inspection and payment processes, along with action against officials and contractors found responsible.

A delegation that met the municipal commissioner and mayor included advocate Ajay Tapkir, contact head; advocate Manoj Tekade, president of the student organisation; Ajay Kadam, Rahul Telang, Pankaj Mohite and Abhinav Yelve, among others.

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